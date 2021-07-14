American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Express in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.16.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $172.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,300.00. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.