American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.54

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.54 and last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 1324849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $101,152,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $71,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,560,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

