American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives $38.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist lowered their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Public Education by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in American Public Education by 4.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,432. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $535.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

