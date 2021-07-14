American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report $28.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.95 million and the lowest is $28.10 million. American Software reported sales of $27.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $119.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $121.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $131.05 million, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $134.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMSWA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

AMSWA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 76,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $686.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In related news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 208.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.