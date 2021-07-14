American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,717 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of American Tower worth $166,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $281.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.93.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

