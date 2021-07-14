Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 52,691 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,236,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,691 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $208,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

VEA opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

