Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 71,636 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,636 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $169,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 515,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,130,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 699,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3,186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $351.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.08 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

