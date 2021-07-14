Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 53,377 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,377 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $180,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,940,000 after buying an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,586,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,096,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,611 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $258.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.88. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $181.48 and a one year high of $260.24.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.