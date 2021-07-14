Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 71,742 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,751,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,742 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of Truist Financial worth $218,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

