AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou Sells 6,082 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $709,830.22.

On Friday, June 18th, John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.66. 11,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

