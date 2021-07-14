Amkor Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone Sells 9,375 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. 546,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,405. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

