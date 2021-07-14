Ampleforth 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.28 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003000 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $121.41 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.41 or 0.00859428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005334 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 174,229,131 coins and its circulating supply is 123,176,774 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

