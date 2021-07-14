Amy E. Weaver Sells 6,135 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,007.50.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,870. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.39. The company has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $181.93 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.