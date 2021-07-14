Analysts Anticipate AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Post $1.34 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. AXIS Capital posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 62,888 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 465.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 46,779 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 13.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 19.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 538,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.04. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

