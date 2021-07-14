Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $2,857,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.9% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 79.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 1,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

