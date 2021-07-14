Analysts Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NYSE:CYTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NYSE:CYTK) will post $5.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.55 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $26.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.55 million to $27.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $79.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $42,960.00. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $249,310.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

