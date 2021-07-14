Analysts Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will post $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $10.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $13.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $87.14. 55,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,496. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

