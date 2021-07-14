Analysts Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.55 Billion

Brokerages expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce sales of $8.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the highest is $8.88 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $34.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.50 billion to $37.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $219.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,059. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

