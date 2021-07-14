Analysts Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce $5.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.09 billion and the lowest is $4.95 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $22.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.99 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of M opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

