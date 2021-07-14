Analysts Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Geron posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,932,354. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $402.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

