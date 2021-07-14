Analysts Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Geron posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Geron.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.
Geron stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,932,354. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $402.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
