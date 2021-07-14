Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NYSE:IRBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that iRobot Co. (NYSE:IRBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.44. iRobot posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iRobot.

NYSE IRBT opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. iRobot has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $104,011.16. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 10,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $1,000,051.96.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

