Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Marriott International reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.37. 4,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.42. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

