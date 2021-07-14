Analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to announce $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.31. Medtronic posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $127.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.59. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $91.98 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

