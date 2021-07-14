Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NYSE:REYN) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NYSE:REYN) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00.

NYSE REYN opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $35.69.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

