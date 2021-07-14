Analysts Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.08. TPI Composites posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Insiders sold 260,072 shares of company stock worth $11,606,975 in the last 90 days.

NYSE TPIC traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,961. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

