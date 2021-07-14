Analysts Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.37) and the highest is ($0.97). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.51) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 0.99. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.