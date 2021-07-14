Analysts Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.37) and the highest is ($0.97). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.51) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 0.99. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

