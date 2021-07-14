Analysts Offer Predictions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Shares of AEM opened at $61.73 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,895,000 after purchasing an additional 116,997 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

