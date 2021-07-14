Analysts Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Target Price at $76.65

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.45.

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 401,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,396. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.66. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 11.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in Agree Realty by 16.2% in the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 676.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

