Analysts Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Target Price at $68.88

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.01. 613,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,065. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

