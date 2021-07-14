Analysts Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) PT at C$170.60

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$170.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSY. Raymond James upped their price objective on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark boosted their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total value of C$984,952.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,461 shares in the company, valued at C$28,050,855.15. Also, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$768,085.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,260,914.17. Insiders have sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,223 in the last quarter.

GSY traded up C$2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching C$161.64. 25,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,192. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.88. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$51.40 and a 52 week high of C$166.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that goeasy will post 12.0200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.84%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

