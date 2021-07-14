Analysts Set Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Target Price at C$43.86

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of LIF traded up C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,567. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$46.03. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$23.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.0199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

