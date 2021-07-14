Analysts Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT at $123.43

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.43.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,728.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Logitech International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after acquiring an additional 264,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

LOGI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,836. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

