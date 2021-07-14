Analysts Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target at 30.92

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 30.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTLY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Oatly Group stock traded down 0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 20.50. 296,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,354. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 19.99 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

