Analysts Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Price Target at GBX 774.60

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Team17 Group stock traded down GBX 15.90 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 751.10 ($9.81). 66,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,740. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 703.42. The company has a market cap of £987.49 million and a PE ratio of 45.65. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

