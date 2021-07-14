Analysts Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price at $37.42

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 211,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,514,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,500,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.72. 2,275,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $48.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

