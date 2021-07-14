Analysts Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Target Price at $82.71

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $188,179,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $57,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.17. 2,253,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,944. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

