Analysts Set U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Price Target at $11.80

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on USX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,640,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3,741.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 726,580 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $7,742,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $4,690,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 834.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 199,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $443.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $450.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.