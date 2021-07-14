Analyzing BioVie (BIVI) and The Competition

BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) is one of 862 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BioVie to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BioVie and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioVie N/A -1,626.70% -660.25% BioVie Competitors -2,689.27% -115.29% -27.97%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BioVie and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioVie 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioVie Competitors 4687 17820 39197 769 2.58

BioVie presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.66%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 54.11%. Given BioVie’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BioVie is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of BioVie shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioVie and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioVie N/A N/A -2.31 BioVie Competitors $1.69 billion $121.69 million -2.23

BioVie’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioVie. BioVie is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BioVie peers beat BioVie on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc. and changed its name to BioVie Inc. in July 2016. BioVie Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

