Analyzing Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Oak Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $127.94 million 2.02 $26.46 million $2.52 9.09 Oak Valley Bancorp $50.92 million 2.76 $13.69 million N/A N/A

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 24.62% 13.73% 1.17% Oak Valley Bancorp 29.08% 12.13% 1.01%

Volatility & Risk

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orrstown Financial Services and Oak Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orrstown Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 41.07%. Given Orrstown Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orrstown Financial Services is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. The company operates through offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans and trade finance, and small business administration loans, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through seventeen full-service branch offices in Oakdale, Sonora, Bridgeport, Bishop, Mammoth Lakes, Modesto, Manteca, Patterson, Turlock, Ripon, Stockton, Escalon, and Sacramento, California; and one loan production office in Sonora, California. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

