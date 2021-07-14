Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Anaplan stock opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,980 shares of company stock worth $8,625,514. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

