Andra AP fonden Buys 13,700 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTB opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.59. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

