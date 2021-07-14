Andra AP fonden Has $3.43 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,006,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

TDY stock opened at $437.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $292.41 and a one year high of $457.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.59.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

