Andra AP fonden Sells 1,200 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TYL opened at $476.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 108.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $425.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $485.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

