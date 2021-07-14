Andra AP fonden Sells 20,500 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

