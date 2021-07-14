Andra AP fonden Sells 22,100 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,258,000 after buying an additional 1,662,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,576,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 454.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,818 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,214,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.22. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

