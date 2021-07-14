Andrew Christiansen Sells 750 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $55,140.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $24,750.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $24,562.50.

On Friday, May 7th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $299,952.59.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00.

Cardlytics stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,266. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 2.61. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.78.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after acquiring an additional 211,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after acquiring an additional 127,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

