Andrew O’brien Sells 616,438 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:TIG) Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:TIG) CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40.
Shares of TIG opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.
Trean Insurance Group Company Profile
Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.