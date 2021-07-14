Andrew R. Heyer Sells 69,749 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NYSE:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NYSE:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 69,749 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $5,596,659.76.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

