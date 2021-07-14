Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AOMR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

In related news, General Counsel Dory Black purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Also, Director Michael Fierman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.