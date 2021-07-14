Anthem (ANTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Anthem to post earnings of $6.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Anthem to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anthem stock opened at $398.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.82. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.95.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

